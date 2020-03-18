THE LATEST: Updated coverage of the Decatur area's COVID-19 response

The Herald & Review is putting together a restaurant guide to help businesses spread the word about what they are offering. If you're a business owner, FILL OUT THE FORM HERE.

Saturday, March 14

Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Illinois, including two in Sangamon County, one in Cumberland County and one in Woodford County. We talked to people in affected communities about how they're feeling and preparing for what's next. READ THE STORY.

The Decatur Park District is planning to offer day camp to help working families with children ages 5 to 14 during the upcoming school closure. Children will be kept in groups of 25, with a max of 75 participants. Scholarships are available. READ THE STORY.

Decatur schools are planning to offer "grab and go" breakfast and lunch during the coronavirus closure. READ THE STORY.