The never-ending race for Macon County sheriff takes another twist

DECATUR — The shocking withdrawal of Shannon Gutierrez Seal as the Democratic candidate for Macon County sheriff leaves incumbent Republican Sheriff Jim Root free of challengers as the November general election looms.

At least it does for now.

But after an election history full of twists and turns for Root, who has fought so hard to win and retain the county’s top law enforcement job, the future might not find him out of the political woods just yet.

That’s because complicated election laws might give the Democrats one more shot at nominating someone to stand against him, although expert opinions vary. One school of thought suggests the Democrats have the option to select someone else to replace Seal, but they have to find that person before a final drop-dead deadline of Aug. 31.

That was the view expressed by Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich when asked by the Herald & Review. If the party misses that deadline, the race is over and Root will face no challenger with a printed name on the ballot come Nov. 8.

The Aug. 31 new filing window opens up because Seal had managed to get her nomination on the ballot by the first candidate filing deadline of Monday, July 25.

“And she only beat the 5 p.m. deadline by 10 minutes,” said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.

The county clerk however, doesn’t buy the idea that the Democrats can nominate someone else. His interpretation of the law — and he’s got attorneys combing election statutes to check — is that parties can only nominate a replacement candidate if they had a named candidate on the primary ballot. Tanner said the Democrats didn’t have anybody on the June 28 primary for sheriff, so that precludes them from pushing forward a replacement now.

“But I am double-checking,” said Tanner. “The State Board (of Elections) initially agreed with me, but they wanted to double-check, too. This is just a very unusual set of circumstances.”

Tanner does point out, however, that his reading of the rules doesn’t preclude Gutierrez Seal running as a Democrat write-in candidate.

“I don’t see why she could not be a write-in,” said Tanner. “Write-in candidates are almost never successful, however; we had three write-in candidates in the primary election who only needed seven votes and didn’t make it; write-in candidacies are difficult.”

The short-lived candidacy of Gutierrez Seal, who announced she was running Tuesday morning, was withdrawn Thursday morning in the wake of a call she said she got from Root pointing out that Illinois law dictates she is not eligible to be on the November ballot as a Democrat.

“In the primary, I crossed party lines and took a Republican ballot to support a candidate-contested race,” said Seal, a lieutenant with the Decatur Police Department. “This makes me ineligible now to run as the Democratic nominee or as a write-in candidate.”

Seal said she had wanted to help elect Root’s Republican primary challenger Cody Moore, a retired deputy chief of investigations for Decatur police. But not enough voters shared her views: Root defeated Moore by a margin of nearly 6,000 votes.

“I had worked with Cody for 20-plus years and I thought he was a solid candidate and would be a solid sheriff for Macon County,” said Seal, 49, who has served as a Decatur police lieutenant for 25 ½ years.

She said she was bitterly disappointed after Democratic election experts checked and told her Root’s understanding of the law barring her own candidacy for sheriff was correct.

“I had waited all afternoon yesterday (Wednesday) for them to decipher the law and I was also told that I could not be a write-in candidate, either,” she added. Gutierrez Seal said she was surprised to learn of Tanner’s different interpretation of the statutes and said she was interested to know if that option was still open.

In the meantime, she said, she was dealing with the disappointment of her derailed candidacy which might have seen her become the first elected female sheriff in Illinois history.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a week,” she added. “But I was pleasantly surprised with all the people in the community — many I don’t even know — who came forward and said they were behind me and going to vote for me. I just said ‘wow’, it made me feel really positive.”

She is due to retire in March from her Decatur police career and is now considering what comes next. “I don’t know what the next chapter will be. But I will find somewhere to be useful,” she said.

As for Root, he said he hoped Gutierrez Seal would discover a new role for herself after she retires. “I wish Shannon all the best and hopefully her future in whatever she wants to do pans out for her next time,” he added.

As for himself, the sheriff said he’s ready to concentrate on carrying out the job voters chose him for. “Well, you know, fighting for five years for the office is kind of tiresome and I am looking forward to focusing all my efforts on doing the job that people elected me to do,” he said.

Root’s long election saga started back in 2018 when, as Lieutenant Root, he was deemed to have lost the race for sheriff to Democratic challenger and then fellow lieutenant, Tony Brown, by one vote.

That sparked three years of recounts and court hearings until a judge, after wading through a series of contested ballots, ruled in May of 2021 that Root had in fact been the 2018 winner by a margin of 16 votes.