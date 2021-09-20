The 'why' question haunts Decatur man years after random street attack

DECATUR — Leroy Smothers was awarded $25,000 compensation as the victim of a random street attack in Decatur that left the Vietnam veteran with a fractured left eye socket and other wounds.

But the most precious thing Smothers wanted he can never have: an answer as to why his smiling assailant just walked up and attacked him for no reason.

And that’s because the man who delivered the wounding blow isn’t around to explain himself: convicted assailant Brian L. Heise fell ill and died at the age of 57 on May 4.

Smothers’s civil case seeking damages from Heise’s estate went ahead anyway and Smothers was awarded his compensation after a Macon County Circuit Court bench trial Sept. 13.

The “Why?” question, however, continues to haunt the now 74-year-old Decatur man. “I never knew what this guy’s beef was; I’d never seen him before in my life,” recalled Smothers, who had been attacked on the evening of Aug. 21, 2016.

“I was in my car and this guy walked around the vehicle grinning and I thought he wanted to talk to me. So I rolled the window down and he just punched me. I suffered a fractured eye socket and my jaw was knocked out of place; and I still have trouble with my eye.”

Recommended for you…

Smothers said he had been giving a ride to a woman and her daughter, 11, and 9-year-old son and they had witnessed the attack in the 1800 block of Spitler Drive.

“And they were just horrified by what they saw,” said Decatur attorney William Faber, who represented Smothers in his civil case.

“And the thing that makes me so uneasy about all this is that Mr. Smothers is a Vietnam War veteran whose helicopter was shot out from under him, that he went through all that, and then he was attacked like this violently in Decatur.

“We should not allow things like that to happen and, if it does happen, there should be real accountability.”

Heise had been indicted on criminal counts of vehicular invasion, aggravated battery to a victim aged over 60 and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. He had taken a plea deal in March of 2017 that saw him plead guilty to the aggravated battery causing great bodily harm charge while the other counts were dismissed.

Heise was sentenced to 30 months probation and also ordered by the court to undergo an “anger management evaluation and complete any recommended counseling.”

Smothers doesn’t know whether any of that helped his attacker or not. “Maybe he was just not a very nice guy,” he said.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.