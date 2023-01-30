Thief who targeted police guns gets 10 year sentence

DECATUR — Blaine B. Manks, the Decatur man who was part of a theft team that stole handguns and rifles from Central Illinois police vehicles, has been sent to prison for 10 years.

Manks, 19, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero.

He admitted three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and was sentenced to four years on one of the charges and three years each on the two remaining charges. Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler, passing sentence in a Jan. 19 court appearance, ordered the sentences to run consecutively to each other.

And, as part of the plea deal, Geisler dismissed 10 additional charges of burglary and theft, six counts of possession of a stolen firearm and one count each of aggravated fleeing police and armed violence.

A sworn affidavit by Cody Woods, a detective with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, said police had been dealing with a flurry of gun theft cases, numbering more than 10, since May of 2022. Many targeted weapons left inside police vehicles, including Macon County sheriff squad cars, especially in Forsyth and northern Macon County. But other police departments all over Central Illinois had also been targeted.

Woods said surveillance video had captured a suspect, later identified as Manks, who would search the vehicles while armed with a handgun and using a spotlight mounted on the weapon for illumination. In raids on homes in Decatur, Sullivan and Cerro Gordo, police recovered six weapons, including several AF-15 rifles.

An accused accomplice of Manks, Cameron C. Edwards, is later quoted as telling Woods he admitted to “...Committing approximately 30 motor vehicle burglaries with Manks in which police vehicles were targeted. He admitted to traveling throughout Central Illinois with Manks to find and target the cars,” the sworn affidavit said.

Edwards, of Cerro Gordo, has pleaded not guilty to multiple burglary and theft charges but his case is listed for a disposition hearing March 14.

Woods said Edwards, while being questioned at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office headquarters and left alone for a few minutes, had tried to escape by attempting to scramble up into the room’s drop ceiling. “He stated he was tired of being in the room,” said Woods, who also said police had been monitoring the room remotely while they were gone.

Edwards has been free since Sept. 2 after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.

Both Edwards and Manks were arrested in August and, commenting at the time, Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said the thieves had stolen some police body armor as well.

Root said encountering thieves who focused on police vehicles was highly unusual. “We have never come across anything like this before,” he said.

