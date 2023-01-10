Thieves are honest when confronted, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Caught by a female witness who threatened to set her dog on him, police say Brandon L. Buchen didn’t try to hide the fact he was trying to steal expensive catalytic converters from a vehicle.

Confronted by the 45-year-old woman, Decatur Police quote 21-year-old Buchen as telling her: “We are in process of cutting a catalytic converter.”

A sworn affidavit from the cops said both Buchen and his accused partner in crime, Timothy J. Carr, 35, then beat a hasty retreat from the lot of Affordable Auto Repair, 805 N. Main St., on the night of Dec. 26.

Arriving police patrols intercepted the pair before they had gotten very far, however, and both were arrested.

“Located inside Timothy’s brown overalls was a Sawzall and in his pockets were four Sawzall blades,” said Officer Anna Oldham, who signed the affidavit.

“Located on Brandon was a headlamp, batteries and in a suitcase he carried a handsaw…”

Affordable Auto Repair owner Jeremy Leathers is quoted as telling police he found two catalytic converters, part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, had been partially cutaway from under a box truck but not removed completely.

Oldham said surveillance video watched by police showed the two suspects approaching the truck with Buchen sliding underneath the vehicle while Carr watches him before joining him.

Questioned by officers, Buchen is quoted as telling them he has worked on cars “for a few years” but claimed he “does not know what a catalytic converter is.”

Carr, however, is quoted as telling police he had been told how much catalytic converters are worth and that is why he was trying to steal them; he said he had “a man” he believed would buy them from him.

“Timothy stated this was the first time he has ever attempted to take a catalytic converter,” said Oldham. “Timothy said he did not finish cutting the converters because he realized it was a bad idea.”

Both men have since been charged with theft, criminal damage and possession of burglary tools. Buchen is due in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing while Carr is scheduled to be arraigned in court Jan. 26.

Carr is free after posting a $2,500 bond on bail set at $25,000, while Buchen remained held in the Macon County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $35,000, requiring him to post a bond of $3,500 to be released.

