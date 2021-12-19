 Skip to main content
Thieves drain $800 from Harristown woman's bank account, police say

HARRISTOWN — A 71-year-old Harristown woman says she doesn’t know how thieves got ahold of her banking information and helped themselves to $800 from her account, police report.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department said Sunday the victim recently checked her accounts online and discovered the money had been stolen in a series of transactions.

Nurse who used dead Decatur patient's credit card sentenced to probation

“She says she doesn’t know how the money was taken,” said Maxwell. “She said she still has her bank card and she hasn’t given anyone permission to make the charges.”

Police are treating the crime as a case of identity theft.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

