Thieves hitch up and drive away with Decatur man's trailer, police report

DECATUR — Police report that thieves hitched up and drove away a Decatur man’s homemade trailer, valued at $700.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the theft happened between 3 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday from an unfenced lot next to a building in the 3100 block of North 22nd Street.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

