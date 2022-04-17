Thieves hitch up and drive away with Decatur man's trailer, police report

DECATUR — Police report that thieves hitched up and drove away a Decatur man’s homemade trailer, valued at $700.
Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the theft happened between 3 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday from an unfenced lot next to a building in the 3100 block of North 22nd Street.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
William A. Hosea
Randolph Hayes
Byron D. Theus
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Phillip Gehrken
Emmanuel White
Aaron L. Hand
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!