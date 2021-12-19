 Skip to main content
Thieves steal towing equipment valued at $3,000, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A $3,000 tow dolly, a type of device used for towing vehicles, was stolen from outside a business in the 1700 block of East Eldorado Street in Decatur, police report.

Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department said the towing equipment was taken sometime between the night of Dec. 14 and Friday, when the crime was reported.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

