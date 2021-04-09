Third COVID-19 variant confirmed in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County public health officials confirmed Friday the presence of a third strain of COVID-19 in the county.
The presence of the P.1 variant, commonly known as the Brazilian variant, was detected through laboratory testing.
It is the third variant of concern identified as present in Macon County this week. The county confirmed Tuesday that B 1.1.7, colloquially known as the UK Variant, and B 1.429, better known as the California variant, were detected to lab testing.
"Yes, we have a vaccine, and we are elated about that, but it doesn't mean that this pandemic is completely over," Ezike said.
The variants are considered to be more dangerous than previous strains of COVID-19, associated with increased transmissibility, severe infection and hospitalization.
