Third COVID-19 variant confirmed in Macon County
breaking

Follow along as Midwest Regional Digital Editor Allison Petty gets her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.

DECATUR — Macon County public health officials confirmed Friday the presence of a third strain of COVID-19 in the county.

The presence of the P.1 variant, commonly known as the Brazilian variant, was detected through laboratory testing. 

It is the third variant of concern identified as present in Macon County this week. The county confirmed Tuesday that B 1.1.7, colloquially known as the UK Variant, and B 1.429, better known as the California variant, were detected to lab testing. 

The variants are considered to be more dangerous than previous strains of COVID-19, associated with increased transmissibility, severe infection and hospitalization. 

The P.1 variant is believed to be fueling a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Brazil, where deaths have soared and hospitals are struggling to care for the influx of patients. 
 
The arrival of the strain comes amid a resurgence of the virus in Illinois.
 
State public health officials reported 4,004 new cases Friday, the highest single-day count since late January. The state's seven-day-rolling positivity rate is now 4.2%. 
 
The state of the virus varies greatly statewide, with the region that includes DuPage and Kane counties now at 7.2% seven-day-rolling positivity and the region that includes Bloomington, Peoria and the Quad Cities at 6.9%.
 
Three consecutive days at or above 8% positivity would trigger additional mitigations. 
In Region 6, which includes Macon County, seven-day-rolling positivity was 2.5%. In Macon County, positivity was 3.2%.

 
In Region 6, which includes Macon County, seven-day-rolling positivity was 2.5%. In Macon County, positivity was 3.2%. 
 
The county reported 20 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing its total to 10,052, including 185 deaths. Eight are currently hospitalized and 258 are in isolation at home. 
 
More than 50,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered in the county and 20,665, or about 19.74%, of county residents have been fully vaccinated.
 
At the state level, 20.92% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, including 53% of those 65 or older. 
 
More than 78% of those 65 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 47% of those 18 or older have received at least one dose. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

Watch now: Press conference on death state trooper from Macon County

