Third suspect arrested in Decatur murder

DECATUR — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland.

In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Sgt. Adam Jahraus said Omari C. Walker was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County.

He was was being sought on a preliminary charge of first degree murder in the shooting death of McClelland, 24, who died in hospital from his wounds in the early hours of Aug. 14.

McClelland was found by police patrol officers after they responded to the area of the 1100 block of West Wood Street around 3:50 a.m. and then heard gunshots nearby.

Police have already arrested Dionte A. Robinson and Kyle Escoe.

Robinson, 24, was arrested after being intercepted by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. He has been charged with three counts of murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. A pretrial hearing has been set for Feb. 2. He remains jailed on $2 million bail.

Escoe, 18, was taken into custody by Chicago police on preliminary murder charges. No additional information on his status was available.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Jahraus said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Detective Massey at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.