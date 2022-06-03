Threat prompts State Police to respond to Taylorville prison

TAYLORVILLE — Illinois State Police responded Friday to the Taylorville Correctional Center after the facility received a phoned-in threat, officials said.
A State Police news release said troopers went to the facility shortly before 1 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution,” but reported there have been no incidents and no one has been injured. No information was provided about the nature of the threat.
“There is an active and on-going investigation into this incident,” the news release stated.
20 wanted fugitives from Illinois prisons
EVANS, TRAVON
ROMERO, MICHAEL
MYLES, ALFRED
WITHERSPOON, ISAIH
PALOMINO, FERNANDO
GONZALEZ, JULIO
CARRASCO, MARIO
SCOTT, MASSI
CORTEZ-VERDUSCO, BLADIMIR
COATS, CARRIE
SHAFFER, AISHEF
BROCK, ADAM
HEBRON, ALBERT
SCOTT, LARRY
FIELDS, LAVAR
MANCILLA, ELIU V.
SALGADO, EFRAIN
POLK, DARRIOUS
WHITE, DON C. JR
JOHNSON, JAMES E.
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66