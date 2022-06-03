 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Threat prompts State Police to respond to Taylorville prison

TAYLORVILLE — Illinois State Police responded Friday to the Taylorville Correctional Center after the facility received a phoned-in threat, officials said.

A State Police news release said troopers went to the facility shortly before 1 p.m. “out of an abundance of caution,” but reported there have been no incidents and no one has been injured. No information was provided about the nature of the threat.

“There is an active and on-going investigation into this incident,” the news release stated.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

