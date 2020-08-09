Three injured in two area motorcycle accidents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were injured in two motorcycle accidents Saturday in Fayette and Marion counties.

Athena Gordon, 45, a passenger on a motorcycle that struck a deer, was airlifted to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Thomas Gordon, was taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to a regional hospital. Both are residents of Iuka.

According to the Illinois State Police, the duo was traveling west along Interstate 70 at milepost 61 in Fayette County around 8:05 p.m. when a deer ran into the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, causing the Gordons to be ejected onto the roadway.

The highway remained closed for about an hour during the crash investigation.

At 6:05 p.m. Saturday, State Police said William Pennington, 25, of Flora was attempting to a vehicle along northbound Interstate 57 near milepost 120 in Marion County when the tire/handlebars on his motorcycle began shaking. State Police said Pennington was thrown from the motorcycle after if went off the roadway and into the median.

Pennington was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and eventually airlifted to a Springfield hospital for additional treatment.

