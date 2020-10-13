Three people sent to hospital after truck collision south of Decatur

ELWIN — Illinois State Police said a truck failed to stop at an intersection Monday morning, leaving three people injured and shutting down a portion of U.S. 51 south of Decatur for several hours.
In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, a preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 GMC box truck was traveling east on Elwin Road around 9:30 a.m. when it failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 51 and struck passenger's side of a southbound semitruck.
The driver of the box truck, a 23-year-old from Granite City, was flown to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries. His passengers, a 20-year-old man from Madison and a 27-year-old man from Jerseyville, were transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semitruck, Robert Tokarz, 61, of Decatur, was not injured.
The crash is still being investigated.
