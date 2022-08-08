Three people wounded in Decatur gunfire; police say they get no help

DECATUR — Police said they are not getting much help trying to investigate gunfire on a Decatur street that sent three wounded people to hospital.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said patrol officers responded at 4:45 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of North Illinois and East Main streets after a report of shots fired.

“Three people had ended up shot: two males and a female,” said Carroll. “I understand two were taken to hospital by private vehicle and one went by ambulance. They all had non life-threatening wounds.”

Carroll described officers on scene being confronted by a “large crowd, with several aggressive people agitating each other and the police.” He said police received “no cooperation whatsoever” from the people present as officers tried to unravel the circumstances that led to the shootings.

Carroll said there appeared to have been a large street party taking place before the gunfire erupted.

Anyone with information can call (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.