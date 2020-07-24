You are the owner of this article.
Three Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus
SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Friday reported three new positive cases of coronavirus.

They were identified as a 38-year-old female, 83-year-old female and a 27-year-old female. All individuals are currently isolated in their homes with mild symptoms, the health department said.

The two new cases bring the county's total to 36.

The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and not touching your face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. 

