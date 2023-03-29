An aerial view of where the new train crossing gates and lights will be located along Clinton and Division streets.
SPRINGFIELD — A three-way Decatur intersection sliced in half by an active railroad track will soon be fitted with warning lights and gates.
The Illinois Commerce Commission late last week approved an agreement between the Illinois Central Railroad Company, city of Decatur and Illinois Department of Transportation to make the improvements at the at-grade crossing, which is at the intersection of Clinton and Division streets.
The crossing is currently controlled with yield signs.
According to data from the ICC, about 200 cars pass through the intersection daily along with six freight trains traveling at an average of 40 mph.
Per the agreement, three sets of train gates and lights — one on each side of Clinton and one on Division — would be installed.
Signal design and installation cost is estimated at $443,297. State funds will cover 95% of the cost with Illinois Central picking up the rest. The railroad will also be responsible for future operating and maintenance costs.
“Keeping pedestrians, drivers, and rail employees safe around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "Automatic warning signs like the ones coming to the city of Decatur are good news for the community and anyone else who uses the crossing."
Work is expected to be completed within 18 months.
Photos: Railroad photos from the Herald & Review archives
H&R file photo 7-9-1987 The Norfolk Southern's Road Railer stands ready to transport the rookie train passengers.
H&R file photo 12-6-1976 Train series
H&R file photo 12-6-1976 Train series
H&R file photo 12-6-1976 Train series
H&R file photo 12-6-1976 Train series
H&R file photo 12-6-1976 Train series
H&R file photo 6-11-1990 Still listed as an active steam locomotive, this nearly 50-year-old Union Pacific engine No. 844 shown in a file photo, will make a special trip
H&R file photo 2-20-1971 Decatur patterns
H&R file photo 7-8-1970 With the British Union Jack and the U.S. Stars and Stripes flying side by side, Britian's Flying Scotsman, pulled into Ddecatur Thursday. The Scotsman, one of the world's few steam locomotives still in operation, is currently touring the United States and is on exhibit in Chicago today.
The Flying Scotsman, a steam engine, stops in Decatur during its tour on July 7, 1970.
HERALD & REVIEW
H&R file photo 7-7-1970 The 'Flying Scotsman' one of the few remaining steam locomotives in this country, will be in Decatur today.
H&R file photo 08-12-1977 Ross Sowers and passengers head for home on the neighborhood transit system.
Ron Ernst
H&R file photo 7-24-1987 Ray Brickmeyer's model train was built of scrap metal.
H&R file photo 11-11-1990 Chris Mauzy (foreground) adjusts freight cars in his basement layout while wife Linda and friend Bryan Curlin help out.
H&R file photo Pat Vogt gives a ride on his gasoline powered train to neighbors, Heather, Barrett and Frankie.
H&R file photo 1-4-1987 Bryan Curlin, far left, and onlookers watch progress of model train on display.
H&R file photo 10-23-1988 Former 'Frisco' steam locomotive
H&R file photo 6-12-1992 STeam engine rides will be offered June 24
H&R file photo 10-23-1988 The 1926-vintage 'Frisco' locomotive belches steam as it pulls out of St. Louis.
H&R file photo 10-23-1988 The steam train makes its entry into Decatur as many fans -- both young and old -- are on hand to greet it.
H&R file photo 10-23-1988 Helen Roeder, left, and Judy roeder, both from St. Louis, talk in 'Keokuk Car'.
Doug Gaumon
H&R file photo 7-4-1979 Missouri Pacific Railroad worker Bill Butler of Camargo inspects the welds on the rails and repairs the bad connections. He unloads an unusual 'rail rod' vehicle from his truck, then drives the truck down to the next crossing. On his walk back to the rail rod, he checks each rail joint to find the trouble spots.
H&R file photo 12-6-1976 Railroad tracks
H&R file photo 10-21-1958 This event, the wedding of the rails at Promontory, Utah on May 10, 1869, marked the completion of the first transcontinental railroad and the beginnning of a new American Era.
H&R file photo 12-22-1988 Railroad workers have gotten a break from the weather recently, with unseasonably warm December temperatores making work outdoors much more pleasant. Charles King of St. Louis was photographed using a spike maul Wednesday on tracks between Argenta and Oreana. King was part of a crew getting the tracks in shape for grain shipments to a nearby elevator early next year.
Larry Dailey
H&R file photo 6-23-1978 Aerial photo taken in 1978 looking east, shows position of different railway tracks and yards in Decatur.
H&R file photo 9-9-1978 Rudy Smith inspects the 40-year batteries in cirsuit box.
H&R file photo 12-19-1967 One of Decatur's three worst railroad grade crossings; according to city officieal is this norfolk & Western Railway Co. track at Oakland Avenue north of Cerro Gordo Street.
H&R file photo 6-8-1985 Motorists now enjoy a smooth ride at the intersection of Wood Street and Broadway.
Jan Abbott
H&R file photo Dave Flannell with the Norfolk Southern Corp. replaces the broken railroad crossing signal.
H&R file photo 9-5-1990 John Boone walks near the closed Norfolk Southern Corp. railroad crossing along the 3200 Block E. Garfield Ave.
H&R file photo 4-19-1984 Dr. William Jones of Villa Grove hopes eventually to have a mile of track on which to run his steam engine.
H&R file photo 4-19-1964 The thought never would occur to most people to turn an old caboose into a playhouse for children. But it occurred to Dr. William Jones.
H&R file photo 1-31-1978 Allen F. Bennett, right, conducted a rail hearing today with railroad executives attending. They included, from left, ray Peterson, Illinois Commerce Commission; D.E. Visney, Illinois Terminal general manager and vice president' Raymond C. Harrison, Wabash Valley general manager and Carl E. Anderson, Wabach Valley industrial development manager.
Doug Gaumon
H&R file photo 11-6-1976 The state proposes that the Missouri Pacific Railroad crossing on Arthur's West Illinois Street be closed.
H&R file photo 11-3-1980 The htree-level model railroad layout fills the basement of the Jordan house.
Tom Keefe
H&R file photo 9-26-1981 The Trestle has temporarily derailed Dale Young's model railroad hobby.
H&R file photo 6-28-1985 John Wright, left, and father Bill Wright with model of rail yard.
Mark Lambert
H&R file photo 4-29-1981 Repairing a crossing is a big job requiring big machines as seen at the Rock Springs crossing earlier this year.
Doug Gaumon
H&R file photo 7-9-1987 Jason Hawkins, left, and Erika Maus were impressed by the ride.
H&R file photo 9-9-1978 Charles Williams, left, Rudy Smith check crossing signal near Pana.
H&R file photo 9-8-1978 Charles Williams helps Rudy Smith.