SPRINGFIELD — A three-way Decatur intersection sliced in half by an active railroad track will soon be fitted with warning lights and gates.

The Illinois Commerce Commission late last week approved an agreement between the Illinois Central Railroad Company, city of Decatur and Illinois Department of Transportation to make the improvements at the at-grade crossing, which is at the intersection of Clinton and Division streets.

The crossing is currently controlled with yield signs.

According to data from the ICC, about 200 cars pass through the intersection daily along with six freight trains traveling at an average of 40 mph.

Per the agreement, three sets of train gates and lights — one on each side of Clinton and one on Division — would be installed.

Signal design and installation cost is estimated at $443,297. State funds will cover 95% of the cost with Illinois Central picking up the rest. The railroad will also be responsible for future operating and maintenance costs.

“Keeping pedestrians, drivers, and rail employees safe around railroad tracks is a top priority for the ICC," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "Automatic warning signs like the ones coming to the city of Decatur are good news for the community and anyone else who uses the crossing."

Work is expected to be completed within 18 months.

