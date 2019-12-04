Through state's no-interest loan program, Christmas comes early for some Central Illinois fire departments

SULLIVAN — It has all the makings of a blue Christmas this year in the Sullivan Fire Protection District firehouse.

But unlike the sentiments shared in the popular holiday song, the feeling is quite jolly among Fire Chief Mike Piper and the firefighters there.

That's because the department was among this year's recipients of a state loan that made possible the purchase of a new 3,000-gallon tanker truck. And yes, it is blue, just like the rest of the fire truck fleet in the firehouse, affectionately referred to as “The House of Blues.”

The new truck, which arrived last week and has yet to go out on an emergency call, served as the backdrop for a news conference announcing the $9.3 million made available for the purchase of emergency vehicles across the state as part of the Fire Truck Revolving Loan and the Ambulance Revolving Loan programs. The no-interest loan programs are overseen by the Illinois State Fire Marshals Office and the Illinois Finance Authority.

Piper said the new truck will enhance the service the department provides to its sprawling rural district, much of which doesn't include access to fire hydrants.