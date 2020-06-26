Thunderstorms expected for Friday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is predicting possible thunderstorms late Friday evening and overnight.

"There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms with locally damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and large hail to one inch diameter," the weather service website stated. "Locally heavy rain and flash flooding are also possible."

Throughout Friday, the heat index values will peak in the mid 90s.

The weekend may have occasional thunderstorms. "There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening," the website stated. "Locally heavy rain and flash flooding are also possible."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

