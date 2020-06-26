Thunderstorms expected for Friday night

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is predicting possible thunderstorms late Friday evening and overnight.
"There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms with locally damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and large hail to one inch diameter," the weather service website stated. "Locally heavy rain and flash flooding are also possible."
Throughout Friday, the heat index values will peak in the mid 90s.
The weekend may have occasional thunderstorms. "There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening," the website stated. "Locally heavy rain and flash flooding are also possible."
Highs and lows: Macon County weather data 2001-2019
Highs and lows: Macon County weather data 2001-2019
Maybe you remember that it was a fairly warm stretch in November 2006 before the ice storm struck overnight Nov. 30, taking out power as temperatures plunged. Sometimes it's hard to recall what the weather was a month ago, let alone a year or 10 years ago. Collected here is weather data going back to 2001. Any days you remember well?
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!