Thunderstorms expected for Saturday afternoon

DECATUR — Thunderstorms are expected to move across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln. The morning and afternoon will be partly sunny with a high temperature of 76 degrees.
The storms will continue throughout the evening and into Sunday. The weather service does not expect severe weather.
The storms should come to an end during the late Sunday afternoon. "Some of the storms could be strong to severe with isolated damaging winds and hail up to one inch possible," the weather site stated.
Sunday's temperatures are expected reach a high near 72 degrees with the possibility of winds gust as high as 22 mph. Rainfall amounts could be more than an inch.
"This amount of rain may cause ponding of water in flood prone areas," the weather service stated.
Highs and Lows: Macon County weather data 2001-2018
Highs and lows: Macon County weather data 2001-2018
Maybe you remember that it was a fairly warm stretch in November 2006 before the ice storm struck overnight Nov. 30, taking out power as temperatures plunged. Sometimes it's hard to recall what the weather was a month ago, let alone a year or 10 years ago. Collected here is weather data going back to 2001. Any days you remember well?
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!