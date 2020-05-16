Thunderstorms expected for Saturday afternoon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Thunderstorms are expected to move across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln. The morning and afternoon will be partly sunny with a high temperature of 76 degrees.

The storms will continue throughout the evening and into Sunday. The weather service does not expect severe weather.

The storms should come to an end during the late Sunday afternoon. "Some of the storms could be strong to severe with isolated damaging winds and hail up to one inch possible," the weather site stated.

Sunday's temperatures are expected reach a high near 72 degrees with the possibility of winds gust as high as 22 mph. Rainfall amounts could be more than an inch.

"This amount of rain may cause ponding of water in flood prone areas," the weather service stated.

