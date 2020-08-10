Thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon, rain possible throughout week

LINCOLN — Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Lincoln said some isolated thunderstorms may arrive throughout Monday across Central Illinois .
"Stronger storms are expected this afternoon and this evening," the weather source website stated. "A few of the storms may produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours."
Monday's heat index is expected to be between 96 to 102 degrees with southwest winds at around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Additional afternoon storms are possible for the remainder of the week. These storms are not expected to be severe.
