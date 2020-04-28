You are the owner of this article.
Thunderstorms expected Tuesday evening across Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY — A chance of thunderstorms are expected to start after 4 p.m. Tuesday and last through overnight, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

Some of the storms may be severe with the potential for high wind, hail and possibly a tornado with wind gusts reaching 26 mph, the weather service said. Rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible. 

Temperatures reaching a high of 74 are expected Tuesday during the day.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

