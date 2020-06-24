Thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon, over the weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those in Central Illinois of possible isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

"However, severe weather is not expected," the weather service website stated.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms may appear after 2 p.m. with increasing clouds. Temperatures will be at a high near 80 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and calm winds.

The weather service said the area is expecting thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday, with the greatest storm chances focused on Saturday and into Sunday.

"It is too early to pinpoint any organized severe weather risk at this time," the weather service website stated.

History photos: Past winters in Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.