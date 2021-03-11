Thursday update: Crash that flipped vehicle in Decatur sent 3 to hospital

DECATUR — Authorities on Thursday said an adult and two children had minor injuries following a crash that flipped a vehicle.
It happened at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Forest Avenue.
Battalion Chief Wade Watson of the Decatur Fire Department said the vehicle struck a pole and flipped on its roof.
Decatur Ambulance Service and Decatur Police Department were on the scene when firefighters had arrived, he said.
No further information was available as of Thursday afternoon.
