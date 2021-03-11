 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday update: Crash that flipped vehicle in Decatur sent 3 to hospital
0 comments
breaking top story

Thursday update: Crash that flipped vehicle in Decatur sent 3 to hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Authorities on Thursday said an adult and two children had minor injuries following a crash that flipped a vehicle.

It happened at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Forest Avenue.

Battalion Chief Wade Watson of the Decatur Fire Department said the vehicle struck a pole and flipped on its roof.

Decatur Ambulance Service and Decatur Police Department were on the scene when firefighters had arrived, he said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No further information was available as of Thursday afternoon. 

Watch now: Gov. Pritzker talks about Rebuild Illinois capital program

PHOTOS: Locals brave the extreme weather in Decatur

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Burial procession for Lt. Eugene Lasco in Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News