Tight fit: No injuries reported after car collides with semitruck in Decatur
Tight fit: No injuries reported after car collides with semitruck in Decatur

DECATUR — Two women and a toddler escaped unharmed after the car they were in became lodged under a semitruck at North 22nd and East Locust streets in Decatur.

According to Tyler Thompson of Tower Hill, he was stopped at a red light shortly after noon on Wednesday when the car passed him in the southbound turn lane and collided with the semitruck as it was making a right turn onto 22nd Street.

tight fit 2

A car that had been lodged under a semitruck is loaded onto a wrecker on Wednesday in Decatur.

A police report on the accident was not available Wednesday night.

