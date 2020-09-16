Tight fit: No injuries reported after car collides with semitruck

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Two women and a toddler escaped unharmed after the car they were in became lodged under a semitruck at North 22nd and East Locust streets in Decatur.

According to Tyler Thompson of Tower Hill, he was stopped at a red light shortly after noon on Wednesday when the car passed him in the southbound turn lane and collided with the semitruck as it was making a right turn onto 22nd Street.

A police report on the accident was not available Wednesday night.

