Tip leads to armed drug dealer staying in Decatur motel, police report

DECATUR — City police said they found an armed drug dealer operating out of a Decatur motel room after being tipped off by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

A sworn affidavit said deputies had said the 46-year-old man, wanted on domestic battery charges, was going to be staying at the Decatur motel. The deputies also provided a description of the man’s black Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit staked out the building on Aug. 3 and arrested the man just after 8:30 p.m. in the motel's parking lot. He was found to be carrying 10 plastic baggies holding 15.6 grams of cocaine in a way the affidavit said was “consistent with street-level drug sales.”

Officer Hannah Millington, who signed the affidavit, said the man consented to a search of his hotel room where police discovered a two-shot .22 Magnum Derringer pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition tucked under a pillow on the bed.

Millington said the man told officers there was another bag of drugs concealed in the hem of the room’s window curtain and it was found to hold another 15 grams of cocaine.

“Located in a black camo lunch box were several clear plastic baggies, most of which had the corners cut off, a spoon covered in a white powder residue, and a functioning digital scale with white residue,” added Millington.

The officer quotes the man as admitting the drugs were his and that he had intended to sell the cocaine. He was booked on charges of cocaine dealing and being in possession of a firearm while his FOID card was revoked. Millington said he also had a pending charge alleging possession of methamphetamine in Effingham County.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the man is free on bail of $20,000 after posting a $2,000 bond the day after his arrest.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

