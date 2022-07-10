Tire slashing led to street fight, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Police report that two sets of tire slashings involving vehicles belonging to a man and woman who live in the same house on Decatur’s East Main Street later led to a street fight.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called Saturday morning to investigate the criminal damage which targeted cars owned by the 32-year-old man and the woman, aged 28.

“And we actually got sent back out there later on that day, about 3 p.m., because everybody in the block was fighting over these tires getting slashed,” said Earles.

He said the incident was under investigation, with those involved making multiple accusations about each other.