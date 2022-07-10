 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tire slashing led to street fight, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Police report that two sets of tire slashings involving vehicles belonging to a man and woman who live in the same house on Decatur’s East Main Street later led to a street fight.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called Saturday morning to investigate the criminal damage which targeted cars owned by the 32-year-old man and the woman, aged 28.

“And we actually got sent back out there later on that day, about 3 p.m., because everybody in the block was fighting over these tires getting slashed,” said Earles.

He said the incident was under investigation, with those involved making multiple accusations about each other.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

