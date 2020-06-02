To board up, or not? Decatur business owners take varying approaches to recent unrest

“We did it late yesterday afternoon,” she said. “It was a last minute-decision. I still didn't sleep well. I was up listening to the scanner.”

The store just opened back up when Illinois' stay-at-home restrictions were relaxed, and had a good weekend's sales, she said. Some customers stopped in during the boarding-up to ask if she were closing again. She's open, she said.

They took down the board that covered the front door for business hours Tuesday and will replace it when they close for the day.

“It's a little eerie being inside with no windows to look out of,” she said. “It's dark and gloomy. I think they all understand we were just trying to take care of things.”

Downtown businesses weren't the only ones that took precautions. A number of businesses throughout the area early Tuesday morning had blocked off their entrances with pallets, lumber or other materials. At Menards in Forsyth, an employee shined a spotlight on people entering the parking lot after hours and asked them to leave. Walmart and Sam's Club had stacked pallets behind their doors.

Other business owners, like Baity, were willing to take their chances.