To board up, or not? Decatur business owners take varying approaches to recent unrest

DECATUR — Peggy Baity couldn't think of boarding up the windows of The Art Farm.
"It's not in my bones, it's not in my gut, it's not in my DNA to run or show fear," she said Tuesday, "and respect is a two-way street."
Her store across from Central Park lies in the heart of downtown Decatur, where many small business owners had taken precautions Monday afternoon in case of looting or vandalism activities that have taken place in other cities in recent days. Hundreds of people met at the Decatur Civic Center on Monday evening to protest following the death of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked demonstrations across the country. The arrest of Floyd, who was black, was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
There had been several fires and incidents of vandalism on Sunday night, with windows broken out at businesses including Best Buy in Forsyth. Hours after the crowd at the downtown event dispersed Monday, police and firefighters were busy responding to multiple burglaries, incidents of vandalism and four structure fires all considered suspicious by the fire department. Casey's on West Mound Road, the Thornton's gas station on Pershing Road and Tobacco Shack on Grand Avenue were among those damaged Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Other Central Illinois cities have seen more severe damage. Stores at the Market Place Mall in Champaign were damaged Sunday when looters smashed windows and rushed out with merchandise. Target, Walmart and other businesses in Bloomington-Normal were also broken into.
Baity was part of the Monday event, which organizers called a Justice Walk, that saw participants march peacefully in a wide loop around downtown Decatur.
"It was beautiful," she said Tuesday. "The splinter stuff afterwards has nothing to do with what went on downtown."
In fact, she said, she found that after the march, people had brought their supper to eat at the table behind her shop, which features a colorful mural, and some of the kids climbed up on the table to have their picture taken with the mural as a backdrop. When she came back to the store on Tuesday morning, the visitors had not only cleaned up their own mess, she joked that they'd cleaned up some of hers as well and left it “spic and span.”
Her store is open and all she asks is that people wear masks and keep their distance from others, she said.
The specter of possible vandalism is what prompted Shop On Main owner Cindy Deadrick-Wolfer to board up her windows.
“We did it late yesterday afternoon,” she said. “It was a last minute-decision. I still didn't sleep well. I was up listening to the scanner.”
The store just opened back up when Illinois' stay-at-home restrictions were relaxed, and had a good weekend's sales, she said. Some customers stopped in during the boarding-up to ask if she were closing again. She's open, she said.
They took down the board that covered the front door for business hours Tuesday and will replace it when they close for the day.
“It's a little eerie being inside with no windows to look out of,” she said. “It's dark and gloomy. I think they all understand we were just trying to take care of things.”
Downtown businesses weren't the only ones that took precautions. A number of businesses throughout the area early Tuesday morning had blocked off their entrances with pallets, lumber or other materials. At Menards in Forsyth, an employee shined a spotlight on people entering the parking lot after hours and asked them to leave. Walmart and Sam's Club had stacked pallets behind their doors.
Other business owners, like Baity, were willing to take their chances.
The Downtown Cafe did not board up, said owner John Ninnemann. Times have been hard for the restaurant during the shutdown, and they have no place for outdoor dining, so they're still doing curbside pickup and coping with suddenly rising food prices besides, he said.
He's got his hands full already.
“We don't have anything in here to take in the first place,” he said. “If they're going to do damage, one way or another, we've been through that before. It's a mess. I said to my folks, maybe I'll just stay here all night and ask (looters) if they want their hamburger cooked or they want it raw.”
All Things Beautiful owner Sheryol Threewit and her husband lived in California during the unrest following the Rodney King riots in 1992. King was beaten by four officers and it was caught on video and shown on TVs throughout the nation and the world. The incident sparked five days of riots in Los Angeles when those officers were acquitted.
Threewit's father owned a gas station near where the riots were taking place, and her brother worked for him. He didn't close, and she said his reason was he was a black-owned business and his employees were African-American and needed their paychecks.
“I understand having black pride and I understand (the effects of) racism,” said Threewit, who is black. “There have been people who walked into my store and saw me and turned around and walked out.”
However, she added, she isn't going to spend her time being worried or fearful, and she did not board up her windows.
“I believe in my heart that some people are just raised that way,” she said. “I pay my taxes. I do what I'm supposed to do. And if something happens, it's in God's hands.”
She said most of the people doing the looting were in their own neighborhoods and she didn't expect anything to happen downtown.
“There are some mean people in this world," she said, "and until we look at people as people and not by the color of their skin it's not going to change."
