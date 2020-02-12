2 to 5 inches of snow expected across Central Illinois, starting this afternoon

DECATUR — Several inches of snow are expected across Central Illinois starting this afternoon and potentially creating a messy evening commute, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Meteorologist Chris Geelhart said the precipitation will make its way into Macon County closer to noon Wednesday. "During the rest of the day you should have a mixture of rain and snow," he said. "The roads may not be much of an issue until closer to the commute home from work."

The weather service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 a.m. Thursday for much of the region.

Precipitation will begin late Wednesday morning heading north and spread through much of Central Illinois with rain possibly mixed with sleet south of Interstate 70, the weather service said. Areas north of Interstate 70 may have a mix of precipitation, and then turn to all snow later Wednesday afternoon and early evening.