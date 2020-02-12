2 to 5 inches of snow expected across Central Illinois, starting this afternoon

DECATUR — Several inches of snow are expected across Central Illinois starting this afternoon and potentially creating a messy evening commute, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Meteorologist Chris Geelhart said the precipitation will make its way into Macon County closer to noon Wednesday. "During the rest of the day you should have a mixture of rain and snow," he said. "The roads may not be much of an issue until closer to the commute home from work."
The weather service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 a.m. Thursday for much of the region.
Precipitation will begin late Wednesday morning heading north and spread through much of Central Illinois with rain possibly mixed with sleet south of Interstate 70, the weather service said. Areas north of Interstate 70 may have a mix of precipitation, and then turn to all snow later Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
"Snow will continue tonight and diminish during mid to late Thursday morning, with snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally 4 to 5 inch amounts possible," the weather service said. "Much colder air will move into the area later tonight into Thursday with some blowing and drifting snow possible especially in open rural areas."
The evening hours may have an additional 2 to 3 inches and less after midnight, Geelhart said. The snow should taper off Thursday morning; however, blowing winds may cause problems.
Because Wednesday's temperatures will remain in the mid-30s, the precipitation will be rain for parts of the day. "The roads will be wet for a while," Geelhart said.
Meteorologist recommend drivers take precautions during the afternoon commute. Thursday morning may be a concern due to blowing snow which may cause drifting. Falling temperatures are expected Thursday, starting out in mid-20s.
"But on the way home, they will drop to the mid-teens," Geelhart said. "The coldest period will be Thursday, but the wind chill will be 15 below Friday morning."
