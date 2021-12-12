 Skip to main content
Toilet tank lid assault sends Decatur man to hospital, police report

DECATUR — An argument over a woman led to a Decatur man being hit in the head with a tank lid from a toilet and needing seven staples to close a wound in his scalp, police said.

The 39-year-old man was attacked Friday evening at a house in the 100 block of South Linden Avenue. Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department said the victim was also beaten with a vacuum cleaner and a guitar.

Decatur man shoved to ground after shopping cart dispute, police say

Maxwell said written reports said the assault happened after a dispute involving a girlfriend, but it was not clear whether this was the victim’s or the assailant’s girlfriend.

Maxwell said police have information on the suspect and investigations were continuing Sunday. The assailant is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

