Toilet tank lid attack on Decatur victim results in attempted murder charge

DECATUR — A defendant is facing attempted murder charges after police said he fractured a Decatur man’s skull by beating him with a toilet tank lid, a guitar and a vacuum cleaner.

Justin L. Tribby, 27, of Argenta has yet to enter a plea on the attempted murder charge and a further count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the attack dates to the night of December 10 at the victim’s house in the 100 block of South Linden Avenue.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Dawson Roberts, said police arrived to find the 40-year-old victim covered in blood and blood stains spattered “throughout the residence, on the floor and walls.”

Roberts described the victim’s face as badly swollen and bruised as he was being worked on at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “DPD officers observed a large laceration to the top of his head,” said Roberts.

“While at St. Mary’s, he received seven staples to the laceration on his head. Dr. Garcia advised that (the victim) had a brain bleed and a fractured skull down to his eye socket.”

The victim is quoted as telling police that he had let Tribby inside his home on the night of the attack, but the affidavit does not give a reason why he did this. The victim then described Tribby suddenly attacking him, hitting him in the head “approximately 16 times” using the toilet tank lid, the guitar and vacuum as makeshift weapons. No motive for the assault was given.

Tribby was found and arrested July 11 and remains in custody at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

He is due Aug. 3 in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

