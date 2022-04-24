Tower Hill man who fled from police gets 4-year sentence

SHELBYVILLE — A Tower Hill man has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of fleeing from police in a pursuit that touched speeds of more than 100 mph.

Cody D. Nees was sentenced April 22 for aggravated fleeing in a chase that dated to Dec. 15, 2021.

A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Nees, 31, had been wanted for fleeing from Pana police the previous night when he was spotted at the Shelbyville Walmart.

He sped away from Shelbyville Police Officer Joe Houk, at one point plowing through a wire gate as he drove first toward Tower Hill and then headed back to Shelbyville, according to Kroncke.

“Officers terminated the pursuit due to unsafe weather conditions and returned to Walmart to identify the driver,” said Kroncke, explaining that Nees had been identified from surveillance footage and later arrested.

Kroncke noted that Nees has five prior misdemeanor convictions and two felony convictions and has served previous prison time.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.