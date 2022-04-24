 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tower Hill man who fled from police gets 4-year sentence

  • 0

SHELBYVILLE — A Tower Hill man has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of fleeing from police in a pursuit that touched speeds of more than 100 mph.

Cody D. Nees was sentenced April 22 for aggravated fleeing in a chase that dated to Dec. 15, 2021.

Nees

Nees. 

A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Nees, 31, had been wanted for fleeing from Pana police the previous night when he was spotted at the Shelbyville Walmart.

He sped away from Shelbyville Police Officer Joe Houk, at one point plowing through a wire gate as he drove first toward Tower Hill and then headed back to Shelbyville, according to Kroncke.

Driver identified in fatal Decatur crash

“Officers terminated the pursuit due to unsafe weather conditions and returned to Walmart to identify the driver,” said Kroncke, explaining that Nees had been identified from surveillance footage and later arrested.

Kroncke noted that Nees has five prior misdemeanor convictions and two felony convictions and has served previous prison time.

People are also reading…

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News