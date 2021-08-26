Traffic delayed on I-57 near Tuscola after truck crash

 Skip to main content
TUSCOLA – A truck semi-trailer crashed into a median on Interstate 57 in Douglas County near Tuscola.

According to the Illinois State Police and local first responders, the crash occurred on I-57 approximately three miles north of Tuscola.

There are no details on what caused the accident, but officials advise drivers going southbound to use caution as only one lane is open.

All northbound lanes are currently open. 

