Traffic delayed on U.S. 36 bridge in Decatur after fatal crash

This is a developing story that will be updated.

11:15 a.m. DECATUR — Traffic is stopped on U.S. 36 between Country Club Road and 27th Street after a multiple-vehicle crash.

Police at the scene confirmed to an editor that the crash was fatal, but other information was not immediately available.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three ambulances were at the scene around 11 a.m., as well as the Decatur Police and Decatur Fire Departments.

A car with extensive front-end damage sat facing eastbound in a westbound lane; a truck with front-end damage was facing westbound.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0