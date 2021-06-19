Traffic delayed on U.S. 36 bridge in Decatur after fatal crash

This is a developing story that will be updated.
11:15 a.m. DECATUR — Traffic is stopped on U.S. 36 between Country Club Road and 27th Street after a multiple-vehicle crash.
Police at the scene confirmed to an editor that the crash was fatal, but other information was not immediately available.
Three ambulances were at the scene around 11 a.m., as well as the Decatur Police and Decatur Fire Departments.
A car with extensive front-end damage sat facing eastbound in a westbound lane; a truck with front-end damage was facing westbound.
Drivers should avoid the area.