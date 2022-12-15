 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic flowing through Long Creek again

11:16 A.M. UPDATE  U.S. 36 in Long Creek has reopened, State Police said. No additional information has been released.

LONG CREEK — A crash in Long Creek has led to the temporary closure of U.S. 36.

An Illinois State Police news release said the personal injury crash occurred near Salem School Road.

Coles County woman arrested on charge of drug-induced homicide

Motorists will need to take an alternate route.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

