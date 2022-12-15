Traffic flowing through Long Creek again

11:16 A.M. UPDATE U.S. 36 in Long Creek has reopened, State Police said. No additional information has been released.
+++
LONG CREEK — A crash in Long Creek has led to the temporary closure of U.S. 36.
An Illinois State Police news release said the personal injury crash occurred near Salem School Road.
Motorists will need to take an alternate route.
Watch Now: Tornadoes and snow hit parts of U.S., and more of today's top videos
A massive storm brought tornadoes and snow through parts of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, an adorable bear cub has a new home just in time for Christmas, and more of today's top videos.
Videos captured through Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma showed devastating effects of severe weather during a massive storm on Dec. 13.
This bear cub has a new home just in time for Christmas. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the sweet story.
Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday as their air defense system intercepted…
A huge Colorado low is tracking across the U.S. bringing dangerous weather from the Rockies to the Midwest. Tornadoes have torn apart building…
It’s a concerning revelation, but how did it become airborne?
'The Independent' reports that NASA's Mars rover has recorded the sound of a dust devil on the surface of the red planet.
The UK’s only polar bear cub has celebrated his first birthday.
'Newsweek' reports that a web game developer has released an app that lets users simulate an asteroid strike on any given location on Earth.