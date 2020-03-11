Traffic signal at U.S. 51, Ash Avenue back in service

DECATUR — A broken traffic signal on U.S. 51 has been fixed and is back in service.
The control box to the signal at Ash Avenue was damaged Saturday. A vehicle involved in crash ran into the box, said Municipal Services Manager Dan Mendenall.
Crews finished up repairing the site at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and some minor work still needs to be done. Stop signs were posted at the corner while crews worked.
"We still have some work to do on it next week to replace a cabinet, but it is running normal right now," he said.
