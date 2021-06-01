Trail cameras, shoe prints catch Decatur arsonist and burglar, police say

DECATUR — Trail camera images and distinctive shoes helped track down a Decatur burglary and arson suspect, according to police reports.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 33-year-old man is accused of stealing tools and equipment from a house in the 1700 block of West Center Street. Police said he then tried unsuccessfully to set the home, in the midst of being remodeled, on fire by torching storage bins and building supplies in the basement.

The affidavit said the homeowner was already wary after the home had been burgled earlier in April. So he had set up trail cameras and when the 33-year-old man broke in on May 14, his image was captured on two of the cameras, police say. The affidavit does not state whether the man might also be the suspect in the earlier burglary.

Detective Bryan Kaylor, who signed the affidavit, said the man was identified after images from the trail cameras were emailed to the entire police department. He then checked for the man’s name in criminal records and found he was already being held in the Macon County Jail on another unrelated burglary charge.

“A detective with the Decatur Police Department went to the Macon County Jail and had jail personnel retrieve the shoes (the man) was wearing at the time of his arrest on May 16,” Kaylor said. “The shoe tread pattern… matched the footwear impression found on the bathroom floor of the (West Center home) after the burglary/arson incident.”

Kaylor said police went on to trace the customer who had been sold tools from the burglary. And officers collected more incriminating evidence, the detective said, when they pulled jail phone records of the suspect speaking from behind bars to the tool customer.

In one conversation, Kaylor says the customer tells the man “the police got the drill press because he did not have time to hide it.” The man is later heard talking to his girlfriend and, after telling her that jail phone calls are recorded, uses foul language to imply he is now doomed to face charges.

The man was booked on preliminary counts of arson and committing burglary involving property damage. On May 26 he had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court pleading not guilty to an earlier charge of burglary, the charge that had originally landed him in the jail.

A check of jail records Tuesday showed he is being held in custody with bail set at $120,000, meaning he must post a bond of $12,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

