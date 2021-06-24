Train headed for Decatur derails

DECATUR — A Decatur-bound train derailed in central Missouri on Thursday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight cars in the Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks east of Madison.
Norfolk Southern Train derails in Monroe County, 1 mile east of Madison. The train was traveling east from Moberly to Decatur Illinois when 8 train cars derailed for an unknown reason. No injuries are reported and no hazmat involved. No roadways blocked. pic.twitter.com/IL329Mweyp— MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) June 24, 2021
The train was going east from Moberly to Decatur and derailed "for an unknown reason," according to the department.
No injuries were reported.
The train cars were loaded with vehicles.