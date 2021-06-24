 Skip to main content
Train headed for Decatur derails

DECATUR — A Decatur-bound train derailed in central Missouri on Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said eight cars in the Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks east of Madison.

The train was going east from Moberly to Decatur and derailed "for an unknown reason," according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

The train cars were loaded with vehicles.

