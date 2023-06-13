DECATUR — Rahiam A. Shabazz is either a ruthless home invader and armed robber who terrorized a Decatur family or someone caught up in offenses committed by others who doesn’t deserve the barrage of felony charges leveled against him, according to arguments made by attorneys in the case.

A jury began the process of wading through the evidence Tuesday in a Macon County Circuit Court trial against the 23-year-old defendant that is expected to take all week. Shabazz is pleading not guilty to nine charges including home invasion, armed robbery, armed violence and aggravated battery.

With extra penalty add-ons for the use of weapons in the crimes, Shabazz faces the prospect of spending most of the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz said the charges all date to Nov. 20, 2018, and involved armed raids by Shabazz and accomplices on three Decatur homes within minutes of each other.

She told the jury that Shabazz and his friends were looking for guns and valuables and had pistol-whipped and beaten several victims before targeting a house in the 400 block of North 33rd Street.

Here, Kurtz said, they clubbed to the floor a grandfather who tried to resist them before turning their attention to the victim’s 6-year-old grandson. “(The grandfather) sees his grandson walking into the living room at gunpoint, pushed over the edge of the couch and a gun is put into his grandson’s mouth with the words ‘Where is it? Or I will shoot him,’” Kurtz added.

The prosecutor told the jurors that none of the victims were able to identify which of the suspects did this, and none of them were able to identify Shabazz as being among the thugs who robbed them.

But Decatur police, already investigating the earlier home invasions and swarming into the area in response to a 911 call, had the 33rd Street house surrounded and confronted and chased down the robbers as they fled.

Kurtz said Shabazz had been tracked by a police canine and was found hiding under a vehicle in a driveway a short distance from the crime scene. Cash, a gun and several spare magazines stolen from the home were found nearby.

The prosecutors said other guns stolen during the night of crime were found tossed in several yards as the robbers fled, and one of those weapons had Shabazz’s fingerprint and DNA on it.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Rahiam Shabazz and his friends, what they did on November 20, 2018, forever changed the lives of multiple families,” Kurtz told the jury.

“But also in Illinois it is called home invasion, armed robbery, armed violence and aggravated battery.”

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead told the jurors they will be confronted by lots of evidence and prosecution claims, but they are the ones to decide just how many of the charges have been proved against her client.

“What I am asking you to do is not to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” she said. “I am asking you to consider exactly what this defendant did and what crimes, if any, he may have committed and not simply shrug your shoulders and say ‘Oh, he was there with that gun, he must have done it.”

Of the other defendants in the case, Byron D. Theus, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated kidnapping and a charge of home invasion in August and was sentenced to 33 years in prison. And in October Dondrion L. Austin, 23, also received a 33-year sentence after admitting charges of home invasion and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Another man charged in connection with the crimes, Raymond D. Graham, 27, was sent to prison for six years in April of 2021 after pleading guilty to a charge of home invasion.

And a fifth defendant, Mikhail D. Gordon, 21, is due in court Thursday for a status hearing on charges including home invasion, armed robbery, armed violence and aggravated battery.

The Shabazz trial continues.

