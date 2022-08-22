Trial gets underway in Decatur child sex crimes case

DECATUR — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a former Decatur church volunteer who is facing up to 120 years in prison if convicted on multiple charges of raping and performing sex acts with several girl victims as young as 12.

Brandon N. Tovar, 37, is denying two counts of the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal abuse. He is also pleading not guilty to a charge of grooming a child — the act of using electronic communications to seduce a child victim into committing sex acts.

The offenses date to multiple months in 2020 when Tovar was working as a volunteer children’s worker at Heartland Community Church.

Special prosecutor Kate Kurtz will present evidence, including testimony from the children themselves, accusing Tovar of assaulting the victims on multiple occasions while on visits to his home.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers agreed to allow the introduction of new testimony just before the trial started which will permit one of the victims to describe her developing sexual relationship with Tovar.

“She was 12 but she had a crush on him,” Kurtz told the judge in early arguments before jury selection. “This is an escalating sexual relationship, obviously completely illegal, but that is how she describes what happened. And when the police got involved in October (of 2020) she repeatedly denied that anything happened…”

Kurtz said the girl’s story changed after family members of Tovar found sexual messages in his Snapchat account, took screenshots of them, and alerted family members who in turn alerted police.

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead had objected to the introduction of the new testimony, saying she was only made aware of it Friday. “I believe it's unfair to the defendant” to allow such evidence in at the last minute, she told the judge.

Bowers acknowledged her concern but said the prosecution was only just made aware of it, too. The judge said the testimony will help determine the victim’s credibility and Moorehead will have the opportunity to probe the child’s account on cross-examination.

The trial continues.