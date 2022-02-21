 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trial looms for homeless Mattoon man who denies child sex abuse charge

MATTOON — Noah D. E. Hunt, the homeless Mattoon man pleading not guilty to sexually abusing a child, is scheduled to face a trial March 22 in Coles County Circuit Court.

Hunt, 20, is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a girl victim under the age of 13.

He had appeared in court Jan. 3 and waived a preliminary hearing where a judge would have to see if there was probable cause, based on the prosecution evidence, to try him.

Hunt, who is being held in the custody of the Coles County Jail, was back in court Feb. 15 for a pretrial hearing. The Coles County State Attorney’s Office sought to have evidence (interview with child) admitted and this was agreed by the court. But a motion to allow closed circuit television testimony was denied by Judge Mitchell K. Shick.

The judge scheduled a further hearing for Feb. 28 for the presentation of final pretrial motions.

Hunt originally told the court he wanted to represent himself but withdrew a motion to do that in January and is now represented by defense attorney Gina Vonderheide.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

