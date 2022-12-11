Trial off in Macon Co. after mother won't testify against daughter

DECATUR — A Decatur woman will not be tried on charges she choked her mother before dragging her across a parking lot with her car.

Shantell L. Brady, 38, was due to face a jury trial in Macon County Circuit Court Monday on one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of criminal trespass.

But prosecutors said they were left with nowhere to go with the case after the 57-year-old alleged victim said she would not testify.

A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit had quoted the mother as accusing her daughter of entering her home in the early hours of July 5 and choking her. The confrontation had continued outside the mother’s home in the 1500 block of North Poole Avenue, with the mother also accusing Brady of accelerating rapidly backward in her car, dragging the mother over the parking lot and leaving her with cuts and abrasions.

But Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the mother had since changed her mind about what took place. “She now says what happened on July 5 was an accident and she said she was very confused and emotional and didn’t recall what happened,” Rueter added.

“She told us she won’t be testifying against her daughter.”

Rueter said the mother also said her family was going through therapy and she had since been compensated for damages caused; the police affidavit had accused Brady of hurling a landscape brick through the front window of her mother’s home.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand