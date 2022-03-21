Trial underway in Decatur murder case that sparked a father's crusade against violence

DECATUR — Jury selection got underway Monday in the trial of Paul M. Folks, the Decatur man accused of shooting to death Shemilah Sanders whose murder launched her father on a crusade against gun violence.

Sanders, 22, died June 9, 2020 in the intensive care unit of Decatur Memorial Hospital. She had been shot in the head June 6 while with a large crowd of people gathered near the underpass on East Garfield Avenue.

Her heartbroken father Shemuel Sanders has since tried to turn personal tragedy into a community force for good with the creation of the Shemilah Outreach Center which provides work projects and activities for young people in a bid to keep them away from trouble and violence.

Folks, 43, is pleading not guilty to three alternate counts of murder alleging he fired the shot with the intention of killing Shemilah Sanders or knowing the victim was at a strong risk of death or great bodily harm.

Jury selection in Macon County Circuit Court was expected to take most of Monday. But, before prospective jurors were called in, Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith warned Folks he could be looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.

Folks has already turned down a plea deal offered by special prosecutor Kate Kurtz which would have required him to plead guilty to a charge of second degree murder. In return, Folks would face a sentencing range of from four to 20 years.

Griffith suggested to Folks that acceptance of the plea deal would likely actually see him spending “four, five, six, seven years” in prison.

“You understand that?” the judge asked. “Yes, your honor,” replied Folks, dressed in a rumpled shirt and slacks and sitting next to his defense attorney, Diane Couri.

“And you understand that if you reject that offer, which you have told everyone you want to do, and you proceed to trial and you get convicted of first degree murder with all these weapons enhancements and so on, that you are going to spend the rest of your life in prison, or pretty close?” said the judge.

“Yes, your honor,” Folks replied.

The trial is expected to take several days and the prosecution alone has a list of more than 20 witnesses.

Another defendant linked to the murder case, Folks’s 32-year-old nephew Lavanski S. Folks, had been arrested on a weapons charge related to the night of the fatal shooting. He appeared in court in September of 2020 and was sentenced to 24 months probation after pleading guilty to a charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

