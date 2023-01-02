 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troopers target seat belt offenses in Macon County

DECATUR — Illinois State Police troopers targeted drivers in Macon County who weren’t wearing seat belts or not properly securing kids in child seats in December, and the police will be doing more of the same in January.

The troopers’ enforcement efforts in December resulted in 36 total citations, with 19 issued for seat belt violations and one for a child restraint violation.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

In a statement, Master Sgt. Ryan Fuoss said stepped up patrols will continue through the first month of the new year.

"Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year,” he said. “Half of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were not properly buckled up.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

