Truck strikes, kills pedestrian crossing old Route 66 in Lincoln
Truck strikes, kills pedestrian crossing old Route 66 in Lincoln

LINCOLN — A semitrailer truck struck and killed a pedestrian crossing old Route 66 on Monday in front of the hospital in Lincoln, state police at Springfield said.

The identity of the victim was withheld while authorities contact next of kin, police said. The driver was identified only as a 60-year-old Amarillo, Texas, man.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. in front of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital on the city's west side, but police released no other details while the investigation continues.

