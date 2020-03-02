Truck strikes, kills pedestrian crossing old Route 66 in Lincoln

LINCOLN — A semitrailer truck struck and killed a pedestrian crossing old Route 66 on Monday in front of the hospital in Lincoln, state police at Springfield said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The identity of the victim was withheld while authorities contact next of kin, police said. The driver was identified only as a 60-year-old Amarillo, Texas, man.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. in front of Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital on the city's west side, but police released no other details while the investigation continues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0