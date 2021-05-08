Trucker driver injured, cited for DUI after crash on I-57

EDGEWOOD — Police responded to a one-vehicle crash at 2:14 p.m. Saturday that sent the driver to a local hospital.

According to a preliminary investigative report, the accident occurred with a 2016 freightliner, driven by a 45-year-old man from Conway, South Carolina. The lone occupant was southbound on Interstate 57 at mile post 144 when he left the roadway to the left into the center median. The vehicle overturned on the passenger side and came to a final rest between both lanes of traffic in the median.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver was transported via ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol, and possession and consumption of alcohol in a commercial motor vehicle.

A look back at Decatur police through the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.