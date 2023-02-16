ASSUMPTION — For seven months, Denise Rowcliff has been waiting for her son to come home.

Every day she has to remind herself he won’t.

“Every day has been a struggle. I pretty much have a difficult time accepting he is not coming home,” Rowcliff said. “Everybody up to this point kept saying, ‘Oh, you're doing very well, you're doing very well.’ But it's, I think, because I was in denial. I didn't want to accept it. And it's just very hard.”

Her son, Conner Rowcliff, was killed in a car crash outside Assumption last July. Another student, 15-year-old Keegan Virden, also lost his life in the accident. Two other teenage passengers from Assumption were seriously injured but later recovered.

Now, months later, significant changes could be coming to the intersection where that crash occurred.

The Illinois Department of Transportation this week confirmed to the Herald & Review it has plans to reconstruct the intersection at U.S. 51 and East Leafland in Assumption into a restricted crossing U-turn intersection, commonly referred to as a J-turn.

For Assumption Mayor Derek Page, the change has been a long time coming.

“It's still a push of mine, a priority of me being mayor, that I want to get that intersection changed,” Page said.

Page has been calling for increased safety precautions at U.S. 51 and Leafland for multiple years. After a fatal accident in 2018, then-Alderman Page asked IDOT to consider adapting the intersection. Page said he was told by an IDOT official at the time that there was nothing wrong with the intersection.

But the intersection has been the source of Assumption residents’ complaints since U.S. 51 was re-routed outside Assumption around a decade ago, he said. East or west-bound vehicles at U.S. 51 and Leafland often end up crossing through four lanes of heavy north and south-bound traffic, with many highway drivers traveling well above the speed limit. The intersection also sees increased amounts of traffic from boats and campers en route to Lake Shelbyville and trucks traveling west to the city’s grain elevators.

Some residents strategically avoided the intersection or, in Denise Rowcliff’s case, warned new drivers about it.

“It was a huge concern for me when Conner started driving,” she said. “Not because of his driving, just in general having a 16-year-old crossing the highway.”

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp referred to U.S. 51 and Leafland as “the most dangerous intersection in Christian County” in an interview with the Herald & Review last year.

According to IDOT crash data summaries provided to the Herald & Review, 24 crashes occurred at or within a 250-foot tolerance of the U.S. 51 and Leafland intersection in Assumption from 2012 to 2021.

One of those crashes resulted in an immediate fatality — an 87-year-old Auburn man was killed after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection in 2018. Other crashes have resulted in at least 27 injuries in the past decade. In the past five years the intersection has averaged over three accidents per year.

But one accident made things personal.

“I mean, I still think about it,” Page said of the July 2022 accident. “I think about like, you know, should I have done more when we were having these accidents prior to the one that took Keegan and Conner? So it is on my mind. It's on my mind every day, or every time when I go through that intersection, I think of them.”

A familiar turn

The Assumption project would mark the second J-turn reconstruction on a relatively small portion of U.S. 51 in the last five years.

Fifteen miles north of Assumption, the city of Macon saw a nearly $2-million reconstruction at the intersection of U.S. 51 and West Andrews Street Road in 2019. The project followed multiple serious accidents at the intersection, including a fatal 2017 crash that killed retired Herald & Review writer and photographer Phil Jacobs Sr. and injured his wife.

Macon’s was the first J-turn intersection in the state, and according to Macon Mayor Frank Dunmire, it did what it was designed to do.

“There has not been any accidents,” at 51 and Andrews since the J-turn was introduced, Dunmire said. “Zero.”

“I don't think anybody can argue the point that it was not successful,” he said.

Page, Kettelkamp and many others in Assumption point to Macon as an example of the J-turn’s effectiveness.

“I think that’s the best way to go, if it’s going to save people from being killed,” Kettelkamp said.

IDOT has revealed little information about the Assumption J-turn but has confirmed the recommendation came from an August 2022 safety study.

“The department did coordinate a comprehensive study called a Road Safety Assessment,” IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel wrote in response to a list of questions from the Herald & Review. “An RSA is a formal, independent and comprehensive safety performance review of a road conducted by an experienced team of safety specialists and can include local officials and law enforcement. The RSA in Assumption was conducted by IDOT’s Bureau of Safety Programs and Engineering. The RSA conducted in the fall of 2022 suggested short-term, intermediate and long-term solutions. The long-term solution recommends, converting the intersection to a J-turn.”

Page and Kettelkamp were present for some meetings during the RSA. Page said he was given, in August, an 18-24 month timeline for completion of a J-turn reconstruction.

IDOT declined to share a specific timeline for the project with the Herald & Review but said it “anticipate(s) a public meeting on the J-turn plans will be held later this year.”

The department also pointed to other short-term safety improvement projects it has completed at and around the U.S. 51 and Leafland intersection since August. Those included increasing the size of intersection signs, repainting pavement markings and adding flashing lights to the approaching intersection warning signs.

HIGHER SPEEDS

Assumption officials said they’re glad to see steps being taken.

“We’ve got to do something,” said Assumption Police Chief Brian Wade. “We’ve had a significant amount of accidents out there.”

Wade said speed limit enforcement along U.S. 51 can be a challenge for Assumption police, and many drivers just don’t slow down.

“Traffic is moving faster,” he said. “You know, you have a newer vehicle and you’re traveling at a faster speed, I think people just don’t realize they’re going that fast.”

IDOT has reduced the speed limit around Assumption, Wade said, and set up temporary flashing speed signs near the 51 and Leafland intersection. Similar signs are posted outside nearby Moweaqua and Macon, but the signs in Assumption were temporary.

“The goal is safety, I’ll tell you that,” Wade said. “When there is a crash out there, even if it were a single vehicle crash, at the speeds they’re traveling, that’s a significant crash.”

IDOT and the Illinois State Police have both acknowledged that speeding is an issue along U.S. 51.

Page wrote a letter to the director of patrol for the Illinois State Police requesting additional ISP patrols on U.S. 51 in Christian County following IDOT’s safety study, which showed some drivers traveling up to and above 100 mph in the Assumption area.

“Assumption currently has only one full-time police officer and three part-time police officers, and the part-time officers are police officers in other communities so their time working in Assumption is pretty limited,” Page wrote in his letter. “I have asked our police chief to concentrate on this intersection but then at the same time I have been getting upset calls that our police need to concentrate on other streets in our city.”

Wade said it can be tough to balance the safety needs inside Assumption city limits with traffic enforcement out on the highway.

It is “extremely rare” to see any Illinois State Police officers on U.S. 51, Page wrote, as the highway is on the far edges of one district (ISP reorganized its districts at the beginning of this year).

ISP did conduct extra speed details in and around Assumption in November, according to a letter to Page from ISP Captain Jody Huffman, a copy of which was provided to the Herald & Review. Those extra details resulted in 42 traffic citations on U.S. 51.

“The Illinois State Police is committed to working with its local partners to ensure safety for the motoring public,” Huffman’s letter reads. “Illinois State Police traffic details are designed to provide a visible presence to encourage safe driving, as well as enforcement of the law. It is through these details and contacts with the public that Officers are able to provide traffic safety education. Please contact me directly if you have additional concerns. We look forward to continuing our relationship with our local partners and assisting in making Assumption safer for all.”

Many Assumption residents believe the J-turn will help protect residents by effectively eliminating the option to cross four lanes of high-speed traffic at once. Denise Rowcliff thinks a J-turn intersection would have saved her son. Joni Virden, mother of Keegan Virden, said she pushed for a J-turn instead of other options like a full stop light because she thinks people would simply keep speeding through yellow lights.

They’re also aware the J-turn reconstruction will be a significant undertaking.

Construction would “disrupt the flow of traffic for some time,” Wade said, and would likely require some traffic redirections. The project’s scope is mostly up to IDOT engineers and budgeteers, he said.

Residents have been in contact with state elected officials to ensure the J-turn project doesn’t fall by the wayside.

“It is a very dangerous intersection and, you know, it’s got to be fixed and made safe as soon as possible,” said State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield. “We're going to stay on top of this and stay in contact with IDOT, and try to make sure this gets fixed as quickly as possible.”

NOT GIVING UP

Denise Rowcliff has been to almost every varsity boy’s basketball game this season.

Conner was a three-sport athlete, but he loved basketball the most, she said.

“Unfortunately this would have been his year, but it just wasn’t meant to be,” she said. “He always told me he was going to dunk, and this would have been his year to dunk, for sure.”

Conner and Keegan were both looking forward to playing on the varsity team this season, Joni Virden said, Conner as starting point guard and Keegan as his backup. She remembers pestering her son to stop dribbling inside the house.

Rowcliff and Virden do their best to keep memories of their sons alive. Conner had been excited about getting his first job working for the city last summer. Keegan was growing his hair down to his shoulders so he could donate it. Conner made it a point to sit at the dinner table with his parents every night and liked doing puzzles with his grandpa. Keegan was a class clown whose English teacher told Joni his class just isn’t the same without him.

Both mothers said some days are harder than others, but talking about their sons helps. So does advocating for change.

“I don't want anyone else to have to go through what I've gone through in the last seven months, in any way, shape, or form,” Rowcliff said. “I mean, it wouldn't be as hard if… It would be hard no matter what. But Conner was our only child.”

Virden said her youngest daughters were especially close to Keegan and still ask about him daily.

“They don’t understand. They ask every day, you know, ‘Where's Keegan?’ And I'm like, ‘Keegan’s in heaven with Jesus, remember?’” Virden said. “‘Oh, well, when’s he coming back?’ And I'm like, ‘He's not, baby.’ So it's like, we relive it every day through them.”

Sometimes friends of Keegan’s show up at her door because they need someone to talk to, and they know she’ll listen.

“I’ve told them, you’re not alone,” Virden said. “We’re all going through this together, and we all have to lean on one another.”

That sense of togetherness is what makes her certain change will eventually come to the 51 and Leafland intersection.

“We may be small towns, but we got big mouths,” Virden said. “And we’re not giving this up. We’re not giving up.”

