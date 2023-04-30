TUSCOLA — The Tuscola Fire Department reported that several railroad crossings in town had been blocked Sunday afternoon by what it described as a “minor train derailment.”

Firefighters first posted about the incident on Facebook around 1 p.m. and said repairs were expected to take four hours to complete.

The department later said that the railroad crossings at Prairie, Carico, Main and Parke streets had reopened, but the crossing at Niles Avenue remained closed.

A picture posted by the fire department did not show that any tanker cars were involved in the incident.

Ukraine by rail: Inside Zelenskyy's efforts to buoy a nation