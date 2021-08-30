Two area drivers sent to hospital after Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two people were sent to an area hospital after they received injuries from a Sunday evening accident in Champaign County.

According to a preliminary investigation, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday a 29-year-old man form Arcola was driving a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed on Interstate 57 at milepost 229. He rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 53-year-old woman from Tuscola.

"(The Hyundai) left the northbound lanes and crossed the center median and came to a final rest blocking both southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 229," the police report stated. "(The Volkswagen) left the roadway and came to a final rest in the center median on its roof."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid driver’s license, no insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to wear seatbelt, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.