DECATUR — Two arrests have been made in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Kemareon L. Rice, officials said.

Decatur Police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a news release issued Friday that Travell D. Washington, 22 , and Freiashya L. Ayers, 23, were taken into custody earlier in the day in Rantoul by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Arrest warrants had been issued for Washington, 22, and Ayers, 23, on preliminary charges of first-degree murder. The release states they will be booked into the Champaign County Jail.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Rice, 17, died just after 12 a.m. March 6, 2022 from a gunshot wound to the back as he tried to flee from his killers in a car driven by a family member.

During a Macon County coroner's jury inquest into the death, Decatur Police Detective Scott Marquis explained that police were already nearby, and even heard the fatal gunshot.

Marquis told the jurors that officers had been called earlier to reports of a group of young people causing a disturbance in the area of the parking lot of the Walmart store on East Maryland Street.

“There they encountered a group of juveniles and included in that group was Mr. Rice,” said Marquis.

“As he was being escorted off the property it’s clear on body and in-car camera (police video footage) he was 100% healthy. He walks towards the McDonald’s parking lot at which time witnesses described a vehicle pulling up and an occupant in that vehicle opening fire at him.”

Marquis said officers still in the area heard the sound of gunshots and rushed to the McDonald’s lot in time to see a fleeing vehicle which turned out to be the one carrying Rice. It gets pulled over in the 3300 block of East Fitzgerald Road and emergency medical help is summoned when officers realize Rice had been shot.

Responding to questions from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, the detective said police have a clear record of the last moments of Rice’s life thanks to video surveillance footage pulled from McDonald’s.

“It does show a vehicle and in that video we can see one occupant does open fire in the direction of Mr. Rice,” said Marquis.

“He is running from the suspects in this incident and he runs around the vehicle he later ends up in. As he is trying to get in he starts on the passenger side and he runs around to the driver’s side and actually jumps into that vehicle’s driver’s door.

Marquis told the coroner the other occupants of the car were trying to get Rice to a hospital when they were pulled over.

